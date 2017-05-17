BSEB class 10, 12 board exams 2017: Results to be declared by May end

BSEB class 10, 12 results 2017: The evaluation was threatened to be delayed by the agitation ‘Shiksha Satyagraha’. BSEB class 10, 12 results 2017: The evaluation was threatened to be delayed by the agitation ‘Shiksha Satyagraha’.

BSEB class 10, 12 results 2017: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results of the state Class 10 and 12 board exams by the end of the month. Students who have appeared for the exams can check this page to be notified when the results are available on the official website.

The results for the state intermediate and matriculation exams were delayed this year due to teachers’ protest on lack of pay and better service conditions, according to Hindustan Times. “Bihar board chairperson Anand Kishor said that evaluation has been almost completed and decoding process is on to finalise results,” HT reported.

The evaluation was threatened to be delayed by the agitation ‘Shiksha Satyagraha’ from April 1. Reports say that the board chairperson had deployed postgraduate, middle-school and primary teachers for the evaluation when CBSE and KVs refused to help.

Read | Bihar class 10, 12 board evaluation boycotted by 55,000 teachers for pay parity

The class 10 exams were conducted in the month of March while the class 12 exams were held in February. About 55,000 teachers have boycotted evaluation of answer sheet which was to take place at 101 centres in 38 districts for class 10 and 73 evaluation centres for class 12 across Bihar. Of the selected evaluators, about 15,000 are contract teachers, who are not being payed at par with government teachers.

“The education department had got into an agreement in July 2015 to implement pay parity. Even Supreme Court has talked about equal pay for equal work. We have a teacher getting Rs 70,000 and another Rs 18,000 in the same school,” Bihar Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh general secretary Shatrughan Prasad Singh had told The Indian Express.

The Class 12 papers had to be evaluated from 15 March and Class 10 papers from 1 April. More than 17 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams this year while 13.5 lakh students appeared for the class 12 papers.

For more stories on BSEB exams, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd