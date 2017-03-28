Bihar board exams: Intermediate, matriculation calendar released for 2018

Bihar board exams: The exam form will be available online for matric students from December 29, 2017 to January 8, 2018. Bihar board exams: The exam form will be available online for matric students from December 29, 2017 to January 8, 2018.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the calendar for the 2018 intermediate and matriculation examinations. The Board said that the matric exams will be held from February 21 to February 28 and the intermediate exams will take place from February 7 to February 19, 2018.

The Board’s chairman, Anand Kishore, said that the calendar has been released to give sufficient time for students to prepare for the exams. He added that the exam forms for inter students will be available from October 3 and students must fill these forms by October 20, 2017 or with a late fee by October 25, 2017.

The exam form will be available online for matric students from December 29, 2017 to January 8, 2018. The last date to submit the exam form with late fees for matric students is January 12, 2018.

Read | Bihar Board registers increase in number of girls appearing in Class 10 exam

The chairman claimed that the board was aiming for complete digitisation of secondary and senior secondary education in the state. It approved a Rs 493.01 crore budget with a deficit of Rs 67.6 crore for the academic year of 2017-18.

The BSEB also said that it would spent Rs 25 crore on office automation and modernisation. It aims to be one of the top three boards in the country in the coming years.

Kishore also stated that the board has enough funds to manage the budget deficits that are incurred. The state would also gain a tax benefit of Rs 4.5 crore for 10 years due to spending on construction of nine exam halls.

The board is also planning to recruit consultancy agencies to gain insight on IT, infrastructure, manpower, office automation and best practices required for the smooth conduct of exams.

For more stories on BSEB, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd