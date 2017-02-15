Bihar Board prepones Class 12 compartment exam 2017 amid admit card issue

Police try to control angry students appearing in the Class 12 examinations of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) during a demonstration over issuance of inaccurate admit cards in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo Police try to control angry students appearing in the Class 12 examinations of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) during a demonstration over issuance of inaccurate admit cards in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has notified that the students who have not received their admit cards would be allowed to write papers either in May or the first week of June this year during the compartmental test.

While the Class 12 exam has begun on February 14, this year, the Board has preponed the compartmental examinations as many students have either not received the admit cards or were issued inaccurate hall tickets, says a notification issued by the BSEB.

BSEB chairman, Anand Kishore said the results of affected students would be announced in June so that they do not face difficulties in seeking admission in colleges.

Some students demonstrated over issuance of inaccurate admit cards in Patna on Monday.

About 12,61,793 students are appearing in the state plus two examination out of which 7,04,868 are boys and 5,56,925 girls. The state plus two examination are being held at 1274 centres across Bihar and would end on February 25.

On February 14, as many as examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination, the BSEB sources said.

To ensure that no cheating takes place during the Bihar plus two examination this year, the BSEB introduced bar coding of answer sheets and formation of a WhatsApp group to deal with complaints of cheating at any centre.

