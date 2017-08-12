BSEB class 12th compartment results 2017 for arts, science, commerce released at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board intermediate class 12 compartment results 2017: Students from science, commerce, arts and vocational streams can check their results from biharboard.ac.in. Bihar Board intermediate class 12 compartment results 2017: Students from science, commerce, arts and vocational streams can check their results from biharboard.ac.in.

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the class 12 compartment examination 2017 for all streams. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their result from the official website of the Board (see steps below to know how).

The Board conducted the compartment exams for class 12 students who had failed to clear the main exams which were held in the month of February this year and about 13.5 lakh students appeared for the papers. Among those who gave the main exams, 64 per cent of the students (7,94,622 students) failed.

Students from science, commerce, arts and vocational streams can check their results from biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com.

Steps to download the Bihar Board inter class 12 compartment results 2017:

Step 1: Go to any one of the websites mentioned above and follow the links to the results page.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Intermediate examination (arts/ science/ commerce) compartmental result 2017”.

Step 3: Enter your roll code, roll number or your name in the fields provided and click on “find result”.

Step 4: Download the result, take a print out and save a copy for further reference.

