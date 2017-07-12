Bihar Board intermediate seat matrix, 2018 exam form released at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board: The intermediate registration forms have been released separately for all three streams, according to the report which added that the forms are available for both regular and private candidates. Bihar Board: The intermediate registration forms have been released separately for all three streams, according to the report which added that the forms are available for both regular and private candidates.

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the intermediate class 12 seat matrix for the academic session of 2016-18. Students who wish to know how many seats are available at various colleges in the state can check the same for the official website.

According to a report by NDTV, the Board has also released the registration forms for the class 12 intermediate examinations which will be conducted in 2018. The forms have been released separately for all three streams, according to the report which added that the forms are available for both regular and private candidates.

The Board had declared the result for the class 12 board exams this year on May 30 and about 64 per cent of the 13.5 lakh students who appeared for the exam failed. From the science stream, 4,49,280 out of 6,46,231 students failed. From commerce, 15,004 failed out of 60,022 students and from arts, 3,30,338 students failed of the 5,33,915 who appeared. Read | Bihar Board 12th results declared, 64 per cent students failed, click here

Additionally, for the second year in a row, a state board topper was caught in a scandal. Arts topper Ganesh Kumar had lied about his age and had little knowledge about music, one of his main subjects.

