BSEB Bihar 12th results postponed, to be announced between May 20-25

BSEB Bihar 12th results 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations by May 25, confirmed board officials. “The results will be out between May 20 and 25,” confirmed Rajiv Dubey, PRO, BSEB, saying, the announcement of results was shifted from May 14, due to the delay in the scrutiny process. Earlier, the official had said the results will be declared on May 14.

The official also mentioned that the results of class 10 examinations will be declared by the second week of June. This year, 17.70 lakh candidates from Class 10 and about 12.80 lakh from Class 12 registered for the exams.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in. Apart from that, the results will also be available at indiaresults.com.

Class 12 exams were held on February 6, 2018, and ended on February 16. The exams were held at 1,384 centres across the state.

The board had also taken stringent measures to prevent paper leak and rampant cheating. According to media reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

This year, the board also introduced a new pattern of questions for the Class 10 and 12 examinees with 50 per cent of the questions now being objective. The board has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing. For instance, a medical student will get the benefits for five years, engineer for four years and somebody pursuing non-professional courses will get the scholarship for three years.

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream.

