BSEB 12th class exams 2017: Results to be announced by May end

BSEB 12th class results 2017: The class 12 exams were conducted in February and about 13.5 lakh students appeared for the papers. BSEB 12th class results 2017: The class 12 exams were conducted in February and about 13.5 lakh students appeared for the papers.

BSEB 12th class results 2017: The results for the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) class 12 exams are likely to be declared by the end of the month, as per official sources. Students who have appeared for the result can check the same from the Board’s official website and check this page for updates.

The class 12 exams were conducted in February and about 13.5 lakh students appeared for the papers. The evaluation witnessed agitation ‘Shiksha Satyagraha’ where teachers demanded better and equal pay for equal work. Postgraduate, middle-school and primary school teachers had to be deployed in order to complete the evaluation.

Read | In Bihar Board exams, 360 students expelled for cheating

“The education department had got into an agreement in July 2015 to implement pay parity. Even Supreme Court has talked about equal pay for equal work. We have a teacher getting Rs 70,000 and another Rs 18,000 in the same school,” Bihar Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh general secretary Shatrughan Prasad Singh said.

“All original answer sheets will be scanned and sent to strongrooms. Evaluators will get virtual answer sheets and get a tabulation sheet to enter marks against each question attempted. If a student attempts more than permitted questions, extra attempted answer would be automatically declared invalid by the system,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said. This year, Bihar’s class 12 board exams were evaluated digitally.

For more stories on BSEB exams, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd