BSEAP SSC Class 10 exams 2018 time table released, check here

BSEAP SSC time table 2018: The datesheet for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018, for academic, OSSC, and vocational candidates, has been released at bse.ap.gov.in by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Both private and regular students, who will be appearing for the exams next year, can check out the entire schedule at the main website.

The exams are scheduled to begin from March 15, 2018 and will continue till March 29, 2018.

Thursday, March 15: First Language paper I (Group A); First Language paper I (Composite Course)

Friday, March 16: First language paper II (group A); First language paper II (Composite Course); OSSC Main Language paper I: (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Saturday, March 17: Second language

Monday, March 19: English Paper I (Code no. 13)

Tuesday, March 20: English paper II (Code no. 14)

Wednesday, March 21: Mathematics Paper I

Thursday, March 22: Mathematics paper II

Friday, March 23: General Science paper I

Saturday, March 24: General Science Paper II

Monday, March 26: Social Studies Paper I

Tuesday, March 27: Social Studies Paper II

Wednesday, March 28: OSSC Main language Paper II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Thursday, March 29: SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Important information

All the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates

The objective paper in the subjects in which they are given have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only except First language Telugu Paper -I & II/ Oriya Paper – I & II/ Kannada – Paper I & II, Tamil Paper I & II, Hindi – Paper I & II, Urdu – Paper I & II, Third language English Paper – I & II and OSSC Sanskrit Paper – I & II for which Part A and Part B should be given at the beginning of the examination and collected together at the close of the examination.

