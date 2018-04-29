BSEAP, AP SSC 10th Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Results postponed to 4 pm, to be out at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2018 Live: All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in 10th2018 Live: All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in

BSEAP, AP SSC 10th Results 2018 Live: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the results of Class 10th examination on April 29. The results which were earlier scheduled to be released at 11 am will now be out at 4 pm, as per the sources. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will also be available at indianexpress.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through app or by SMS. The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 per cent.

This year, the Department of School Education had introduced jumbling of invigilators. It had also given strict instructions to the invigilators making them responsible for any malpractices at the centres. We are giving strong technology support in two areas regarding the SSC exams,” said K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of school education. One is the development of an application for locating centres, as the Intermediate Board had introduced, and the other is the introduction of biometric attendance system for all the chief superintendents and invigilators, she said.