BSEAP, AP SSC 10th Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Results postponed to 4 pm, to be out at bse.ap.gov.in

BSEAP, AP SSC 10th Results 2018 Live: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the results of Class 10th examination on April 29. The results which were earlier scheduled to be released at 11 am will now be out at 4 pm, as per the sources. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will also be available at indianexpress.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through app or by SMS. The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 per cent.
This year, the Department of School Education had introduced jumbling of invigilators. It had also given strict instructions to the invigilators making them responsible for any malpractices at the centres. We are giving strong technology support in two areas regarding the SSC exams,” said K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of school education. One is the development of an application for locating centres, as the Intermediate Board had introduced, and the other is the introduction of biometric attendance system for all the chief superintendents and invigilators, she said.
For checking the results, the students would need to submit their application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. Also, the students, who have enrolled themselves for the exam, will be informed about their rank via SMS and email, provided at the time of registration.
From Visakhapatnam district, as many as 55,493 students registered to take the Class 10 examination this year. While 114 are located in the urban areas, 99 are in rural and 27 are located in the Agency areas. To ease out travel, students were given facility by the state government to avail free travel in RTC buses from the place of the residence to the examination centre and back home. Many students availed these facilities during their exams time. The free travel was valid from March 15 to 29.
Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations. The state government has established the board in 1953. It's main objective is to regulate and supervise the system of Secondary education in Andhra Pradesh. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
Students will also be able to check their results through mobile apps. All they have to do is visit the google play store and search for 'Download board results 2018'. Lots of apps will then be displayed. Check out their reviews and install the one with positive reviews. Once it is installed, pre-register your registration and roll number. Once the results are declared, you can check your scores.
This year, a total of 6,06,506 students had appeared for the exam. As many as 3.31 lakh boys appeared for the exam, while 2.95 lakh girls sat for SSC exams this year. A total of 9,300 private students attempted the papers.
Once the resultsa re released, it is quite possible that students might face issues opening the official websites due to heavy traffica. In such a case, they can check their scores at other partner websites as well. They are — examsresults.net, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in, 99results.com, schools9.com, vidyasamachar.com
