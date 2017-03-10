BSE Telangana Class 10 exam 2017: Download hall tickets at bse.telangana.gov.in

BSE Telangana hall tickets 2017: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct the SSC exam from March 14 onwards. The time table for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2017 examinations and the hall tickets were released in February. The students who will be appearing for their SSC exam this year can download the admit cards from the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.
Steps to download Telangana SSC exam hall tickets 2017:
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets
Enter your inter or SSC roll number and click on submit button
The hall ticket will appear on the screen
Download/Take a printout and carry to the examination.
Telangana SSC class 10 date sheet:
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
Thursday, March 16, 2017
SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
Friday, March 17, 2017
First Language Paper-I (Group-A)
First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)
Saturday, March 18, 2017
First Language Paper-II (Group-A)
First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)
Monday, March 20, 2017
Second Language
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
English Paper-I
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
English Paper-II
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Mathematics Paper-I
Friday, March 24, 2017
Mathematics Paper-II
Saturday, March 25, 2017
General Science Paper-I
Monday, March 27, 2017
General Science Paper-II
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Social Studies Paper-I
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Social Studies Paper-II
