Telangana SSC class 10 exam 2017: Date sheets available, check here

The Telangana government has released the date sheet for students of class 10. The Secondary School Certificate Public examinations for SSC, OSSC and vocational candidates will begin from March 14, 2017. Candidate can download the datesheet from the official Telanagan government website or check below.

The first paper that will be held on March 14 is OSSC main exam paper 1 in Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian. The exams will end on March 30, 2017 with the second part of the Social Science paper. All exams will begin from 9.30 am and end at 12.45 pm. The objective sections (Part-B) of all subjects will be distributed and have to be answered in the last half hour before the exam ends. This excludes all first language papers.

SSC Senior Secondary Certificate exam date sheet:

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Thursday, March 16, 2017

SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Friday, March 17, 2017

First Language Paper-I (Group-A)

First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)

Saturday, March 18, 2017

First Language Paper-II (Group-A)

First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)

Monday, March 20, 2017

Second Language

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

English Paper-I

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

English Paper-II

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Mathematics Paper-I

Friday, March 24, 2017

Mathematics Paper-II

Saturday, March 25, 2017

General Science Paper-I

Monday, March 27, 2017

General Science Paper-II

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Social Studies Paper-I

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Social Studies Paper-II

