Telangana SSC class 10 exams 2017: Date sheets released, check here

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the time table for the secondary school certificate (SSC) 2017 class 10 public examinations. The students who will be appearing for their class 10 boards can now download the date sheet from the official website.
The class 10 exams in Telangana will begin on March 14, 2017 with the OSSC Main Language Paper-I in Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic. They will end on March 30, 2017 with the Social Studies Paper-II. The exams will be three hours long. They will start at 9.30 am and end by 12.45 pm. Candidates are requested to reach the exam centres early.
Telangana SSC class 10 date sheet:
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
Thursday, March 16, 2017
SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
Friday, March 17, 2017
First Language Paper-I (Group-A)
First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)
Saturday, March 18, 2017
First Language Paper-II (Group-A)
First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)
Monday, March 20, 2017
Second Language
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
English Paper-I
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
English Paper-II
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Mathematics Paper-I
Friday, March 24, 2017
Mathematics Paper-II
Saturday, March 25, 2017
General Science Paper-I
Monday, March 27, 2017
General Science Paper-II
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Social Studies Paper-I
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Social Studies Paper-II
