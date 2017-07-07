BSE Odisha HSC supplementary result 2017 announced at bseodisha.ac.in

The photocopy of the answer book shall be supplied to the respective zonal offices. The photocopy of the answer book shall be supplied to the respective zonal offices.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the HSC results today on the official website — bseodisha.ac.in or Indiaresults.nic.in. Nearly 11000 students are re-appearing for the HSC exam that was held in June. A total of 6.08 lakh students have appeared for the annual exam held in March. Nearly 4.85 lakh students have passed the examination.

BSE Odisha HSC supply result 2017, follow these steps to check score:

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on HSC results link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details in the box provided in the page

Step 4: Your marks will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Candidates who wish to get the photo copy of evaluated answer scripts can apply in the by July 20. A candidate has to deposit an amount of Rs 100 per subject. The photocopy of the answer book shall be supplied to the respective zonal offices.

The overall pass percentage is 85.28 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys with as many as 2,55,051 passed the examination while 2,47,948 boys have passed this year.

BSE Odisha had conducted the exams at 2,887 centres across the state this year. The answer sheets were evaluated by over 14,000 teachers at 60 centres.

