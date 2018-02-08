BSE Odisha HSC exam 2018 admit cards available for download at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha exams 2018 to begin in February BSE Odisha exams 2018 to begin in February

BSE Odisha HSC 2018 admit card: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today released the admit cards of students appearing for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) and SIOS examination 2018. The admit cards are available at the official website – bseodisha.ac.in. The hard copies of the admit cards will be sent to exam centres by February 17 and the same will be given to students at the centres.

The matric exams are scheduled to be held from February 23 at 2,818 exam centres. As many as 5,90,330 students are expected to appear in the exam. A total of 302 nodal centres have been identified for the safe storage of question papers.

This year, BSE will conduct State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exams and Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination-2018 simultaneously with HSC. As per the datesheet, examination for the first language Odia, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be conducted on February 23

BSE Odisha HSC exam admit cards 2018, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha (bseodisha.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSC admit card’ provided to log in to the site using the school ID and password.

Step 3: A notification will be displayed for the download of application forms.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.

