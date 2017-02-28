BSE Odisha HSC exam 2017 begins, over 6 lakh students to take exam

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

BSE Odisha: The High School Certificate (HSC) examination of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has started from today, that is, February 28. Over 6.08 lakh candidates will write the examination at 2983 centres across the state.

The exam begun at 9 am with the First Language paper. As per the schedule, the HSC examination will end at 11 am. Following the guidelines issued by the Board, students reached the centres by 8.30 am and received the OMR sheet.

As per reports, to ensure security and curb malpractice, the name of the examinees have been printed on the OMR sheets for the first time this year. Three-tier squad has been formed to ensure safety in the exam centres.

Also, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will conduct the Plus Two exam on March 6. As part of the security measures, the Council has installed CCTV cameras in all 1,106 examination centres.

As per reports, a total 3,80,707 students of 1,504 colleges in science, arts, commerce and vocational education streams will appear the exams. The annual examinations will end on March 28.

A special squad has been formed to curb the malpractice at the exam centres. The exam will begin from English paper and will end with integrated vocational subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce.

