BSE Odisha HSC exam 2017: Admit card out, download now

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2017 11:03 am
bse odisha, hsc admit card, www.bseodisha.nic.in, bse admit card 2017, bse odisha exam 2017, hsc exam date, 12th exam admit card, education news BSE Odisha: Log in with your Unique Identification Number

BSE Odisha: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the admit cards of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination on its official website. The annual exam are scheduled to begin from February 28.

Both regular and correspondence students can download admit cards from — bseodisha.nic.in by following these simple steps:

BSE Odisha HSC exam 2017 admit card:
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, under the ‘latest news’ section, click on the AHSC 2017 admit card link
A new page will open
Log in with your Unique Identification Number (UIN) and enter your date of birth.
The hall ticket will appear.
Download and take a print out

Students have to get their admit card signed by the headmaster of their school. As most of the students do not know their UIN, they have to consult their school authorities to get their UIN to download their admit card.

The correspondence students have to get their downloaded admit card signed by the zonal deputy secretary.

The Board will also send the hard copy of the admit card to all the schools which will provide their students by February 22.

