BSE Odisha HSC exams to begin from February 23 under strict security

BSE Odisha class 10 exams 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is all set to conduct the HSC/class 10th examination from February 23. Tight security has been arranged for carrying out the examination smoothly and according to some local dailies, CCTV cameras have been arranged for the same. The government has asked all the district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. Over 5,90,330 students are expected to appear for the exams which will continue till March 8.

A total of 302 nodal centres have been identified for the safe storage of question papers. Chief secretary A P Padhi said that the examinations must be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. BSE will also be conducting the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exams and Madhyama (Sanskrit) examination-2018 simultaneously with HSC. As per the datesheet, examination for the first language Odia, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be conducted on February 23.

The minimum marks required to pass the HSC examinations in the state is 30 per cent. All students who score at least 33 per cent but less than 45 per cent will be considered to have passed in the third division. BSE declared the class 10th examination 2017 results on April 26. Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the same out of which, 4,85,989 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 85.28 per cent.