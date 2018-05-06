BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: When and where to check

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The candidates can check the results through bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in on Monday, May 7, 2018 at around 9 am BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The candidates can check the results through bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in on Monday, May 7, 2018 at around 9 am

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The results of Class 10 examinations will be declared on Monday, May 7, 2018 at around 9 am. The students who had appeared for the examinations this year can check the results through the websites, bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance and to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. The School and Mass Education department has made changes in the examination pattern. Students appeared for their exams at different centres instead of at their respective schools. In the last four years, the exams were held in the same school where the student was admitted. Reports suggest that after 2013, the pass percentage has been soaring. The Annual HSC Examination was concluded on March 8, 2018.

BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: When to check results

The board will declare the results on Monday, May 7, 2018 at around 9 am.

BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: Where to check results

The results will be available on the websites, websites, bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

This year, there were paper leak rumours that surrounded the Odisha Board exams this year. Reports suggest that nearly an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports. School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said preliminary probe has revealed that the question paper wasn’t leaked.

About BSE Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. ‘Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.’ Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

