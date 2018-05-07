BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The results will be declared on Monday after 9 am BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The results will be declared on Monday after 9 am

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the results of Class 10 examinations on May 7, 2018 at around 9 am. The results will be available on the websites bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the websites. The results can also be availed via app or by sms. The Annual HSC Examination was concluded on March 8, 2018.

This year, the board took several measures to prevent the incidents of paper leak and rampant cheating. Around 58 flying squads and 37 central squads had been constituted for vigilance and to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. The School and Mass Education department has made changes in the examination pattern. Students appeared for their exams at different centres instead of at their respective schools. In the last four years, the exams were held in the same school where the student was admitted. Reports suggest that after 2013, the pass percentage has been soaring.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: How to check

Steps to check via website

Visit the websites, bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘Result’ link

In the new tab, enter registration number/ roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Steps to check via app

Visit the google play store

Results app will be available

Download the app as per rating

Pre-register registration or roll number

Alert will be appeared on your screen, soon the declaration of results

Click on it, to see your results

How to check via SMS

Send your roll number followed by OR10 to 5656750. Follow this format to get results, SMS – RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 5656750.

There were paper leak rumours that surrounded the Odisha Board exams this year. Reports suggest that nearly an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports. School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said preliminary probe has revealed that the question paper wasn’t leaked

The board is likely to declare the results of Class 12 examinations on the month of June.

About BSE Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. ‘Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.’ Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

