Odisha 10th results 2018 date and time: Results on May 7 at bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the results of Class 10 examinations on May 7, 2018. “The Board will announce the results of Class 10 examination on Monday,” said a BSE official at a press conference. The School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra is expected to declare the results from the board office, said the board official. Around 5.90 lakh students had appeared for the board examination this year that was conducted at around 2,818 centres.

This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance and to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. The School and Mass Education department has made changes in the examination pattern. This year, students appeared for their exams at different centres instead of at their respective schools. In the last four years, the exams were held in the same school where the student was admitted. Reports suggest that after 2013, the pass percentage has been soaring. The Annual HSC Examination was concluded on March 8, 2018.

Odisha 10th results 2018 date and time

The students can check the results once it will be declared at around 9 am on Monday, May 7. All those candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the websites, bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the board president Jahan Ara Begum in the morning told the indianexpress.com said that the dates of the Class 10 results will be officially announced today. “The board will conduct the press conference today around 4 pm and the date will be officially announced,” said the president.

About BSE Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. ‘Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.’ Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

