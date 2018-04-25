BSE Odisha HSC 10th, Madhyama results 2018 to be released at bseodisha.nic.in in May

BSE Odisha HSC results 2018: Students can check their respective scores at the official websites— bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in Students can check their respective scores at the official websites— bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha HSC results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is expected to release the results for HSC Class 10 examination in the first week of May. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites— bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The Board officials have not confirmed any date and time, however, local media suggests that the evaluation is over and BSE Odisha will publish the result in the first week of May.

If due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the website, they can also check the result at examresults.net. The HSC/class 10th examination began from February 23 amidst tight security. According to some local dailies, CCTV cameras were arranged for the same. The government has also asked all the district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. Over 5 lakh appeared for the exams which continued till March 8.

The minimum marks required to pass the HSC examinations in the state is 30 per cent. All students who score at least 33 per cent but less than 45 per cent will be considered to have passed in the third division. Last year, BSE declared the class 10th examination results on April 26. Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the same out of which, 4,85,989 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 85.28 per cent. BSE Odish HSC results 2018, steps to check Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above Step 2: Click on the link for result Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details Step 4: Click in submit Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference The examination started at 8:45 am and the question papers were distributed at 8:30 am. Fifteen minutes extra was given to the students to read the question paper. The paper contained both objectives as well as subjective questions in two parts. This year, there were paper leak rumours that surfaced. Reports suggest that nearly an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports. School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said preliminary probe has revealed that the question paper wasn’t leaked.

