BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the results for Class 10 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Madhyama exams 2018 on bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in on the first week of May. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams can download them from the board’s official website. A total 5.90 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examination from 2,818 centres. Reports suggest the Odisha Board has set up 302 nodal centres to store question papers.

BSE Odisha 10th results 2018, when and where to check

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will release the results this week, the dates have not been announced, however, as per some news reports, Class 10 results will be out on May 5. The results will be available on the official websites mentioned above.

Around 58 flying squads and 37 central squads of the board were constituted for vigilance and ensure smooth conduct of the examination. The Annual HSC Examination started on February 23 continued till March 8. The examination started at 8:45 am and the question papers were distributed at 8:30 am. Fifteen minutes extra was given to the students to read the question paper. The paper contained both objectives as well as subjective questions in two parts.

This year, there were paper leak rumours that surrounded the Odisha Board exams this year. Reports suggest that nearly an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports. School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said preliminary probe has revealed that the question paper wasn’t leaked.

