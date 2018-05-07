BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018 LIVE updates: Results at 9 am at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: The results will be available at the websites bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: The results will be available at the websites bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is going to declare the results of class 10 examinations on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 9 am. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results from the websites, bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Around 5.90 lakh students had appeared for the board examination this year that was conducted at around 2,818 centres.

This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance and to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. The School and Mass Education department has made changes in the examination pattern. This year, students appeared for their exams at different centres instead of at their respective schools. In the last four years, the exams were held in the same school where the student was admitted. Reports suggest that after 2013, the pass percentage has been soaring. The Annual HSC Examination was concluded on March 8, 2018.