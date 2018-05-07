BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018 LIVE updates: Results at 9 am at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is going to declare the results of class 10 examinations on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 9 am. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results from the websites, bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Around 5.90 lakh students had appeared for the board examination this year that was conducted at around 2,818 centres.
This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance and to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. The School and Mass Education department has made changes in the examination pattern. This year, students appeared for their exams at different centres instead of at their respective schools. In the last four years, the exams were held in the same school where the student was admitted. Reports suggest that after 2013, the pass percentage has been soaring. The Annual HSC Examination was concluded on March 8, 2018.
Highlights
There were paper leak rumours that surrounded the Odisha Board exams this year. Reports suggest that nearly an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports. School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said preliminary probe has revealed that the question paper wasn’t leaked
The OMR answer sheets will also be uploded by the Board on www.bseodisha.ac.in at 2 pm according to a regional daily.
The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 23 to March 8, 2018. The The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is likely to declare the results of Class 12 examinations in the month of June.
The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. 'Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.' Its duties and jurisdiction involves the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.
Students can also view their scores via SMS. In order to check, they should send their roll number followed by OR10 to 5656750. Follow this format to get results, SMS – RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 5656750.
All those who had appeared for the exams can also check their results through their cell phones. They are suggested to follow the below mentioned steps to get their result status.
Step 1: Visit the google play store on your cell phone
Step 2: Results app will be available
Step 3: Download the app as per rating
Step 4: Pre-register registration or roll number
Step 5: Alert will be appeared on your screen, soon the declaration of results
Step 6: Click on it, to see your results
Step 1: Log on to the official website
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link
Step 3: In the new tab, enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The results will be available on the websites bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through these websites. The results can also be availed via app or by sms.
