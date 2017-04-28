Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10th exams 2017: Results to be declared in May

Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th class results 2017: The exams were held from March 26 to April 16, 2017. Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th class results 2017: The exams were held from March 26 to April 16, 2017.

Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th class results 2017: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations recently conducted the class 10 state board examinations, commonly referred to a the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC). The results for the class 10 state board examinations will be declared on May 10, 2017, according to The Hindu. Candidates can access the results from the official website of the SSC board once the results have been declared.

The exams were held from March 26 to April 16, 2017. Last year, the results were declared on May 10. More than 6,57,595 in 2016 at 3,082 centres in the 13 districts across the state. The AP Board of Intermediate Education had recently announced the results for the inter first and second year examinations which began on March 19. Over 10 lakh students had participated in this examination.

Steps to download the results for AP SSC class 10 exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of the SSC board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link for the AP SSC results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the field provided.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further refernce.

