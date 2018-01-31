British Council’s research on teacher evaluation tools reveals their implementation lacks consistency

A publication launched by the British Council highlighted the results of a research recently conducted on teacher evaluation policies and practices in India. Shri Sanjay Awasthi – Member Secretary National Council of Teacher Education launched the report, ‘Exploring teacher evaluation practices in India – A case study’, along with representatives from the British Council and other organisations.

As per a British Council publication report, there are different teacher evaluation tools which are being followed across India, but there is lack of consistency around the quality of their implementation. An analysis of current policies and tools was done and the experience and knowledge of representatives from over 20 organisations were taken into account, a statement said today.

As Professor Borg states, ‘The quality of education that students receive is influenced by several factors, but key among these is the quality of their teachers. A significant concern for educational institutions and organisations, therefore, is how to assess and improve the quality for the teachers they employ.’

The report elucidated on the fact that using learner outcomes as a measurement of teaching quality is logical but was fraught with problems, “given that many factors can influence test scores.” Director, British Council India, Alan Gemmell OBE said, “By supporting teachers to reflect on current practices and continue learning and improving, we can ensure better learning outcomes from young people across the country, leading to prosperity and development for all.”

