British Council launches myEnglish online language improvement course

British Council has on Wednesday launched an online online course for individuals who wish to improve their spoken and written English. The myEnglish course is a six-week online programme comprising of multiple modules which will be delivered by British Council teachers.

Interested candidates can apply for the course by taking taking a “short online level check” which will be followed by a consultation by one of the teachers. The fee for the course, which will be open from September 23, 2017, is Rs 8,800.

“myEnglish has been designed to improve fluency, accuracy and confidence in English through interactive, sociable and fun lessons with clear objectives. Each course is conducted over a period of six weeks, with a total duration of 50 hours of study per course,” the Council said in a press release.

It added that it will include a total of nine courses in three language levels for participants at different levels of proficiency. The course will ensure fluent and accurate use of the language and the students can access the activities, tasks online. The classes will take place on a platform called Zoom which can be accessed through desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

“Through myEnglish we have recreated the unique British Council classroom experience, offering customers flexibility, convenience and access to attend this course from anywhere in India,” said Alan Gemmell, OBE Director of British Council India.

