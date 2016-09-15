British Council launches Education UK Alumni Awards 2017

British Council India launched the third year of Education UK Alumni Awards that will honour the outstanding achievements of business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders across the globe.

UK university alumni from the 14 participating countries can apply from September 7, 2016. The nominations closes on October 16 and applications on October 31, 2016. The winners will be announced in March 2017.

The awards are open for the UK alumni from India, Egypt, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey and the USA who are currently residing in one of the 14 countries participating in the awards and have graduated in the last 15 years.

Award winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities, professions and countries. The Alumni Awards celebrate and showcase the impact and value of a UK higher education and raises the profile and reputation of UK alumni, their former universities, and the whole of UK education.

To apply or nominate for awards, the candidates can log in to the official website— britishcouncil.org.

Shoe designer and UK alumnus Professor Jimmy Choo, OBE, is global ambassador of the Alumni Awards. He said ‘”Studying in the UK was an experience that changed my life and contributed to my success today. It is an honour to be supporting today’s recent outstanding UK university alumni by sharing their success stories and positive impact on the world.”

In 2016, the awards was held in 10 countries and received more than 1,000 applications. Over 830 applications were shortlisted for 30 awards, out of which 220 applications were from India. Indian entries were the highest amongst the 10 countries taking part in this global initiative.

