Breather request from CBSE boards shows poor education standards: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the “hollowness” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claims of Delhi having the best educational infrastructure will be revealed when the board examinations are brought back. (PTI File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the “hollowness” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claims of Delhi having the best educational infrastructure will be revealed when the board examinations are brought back. (PTI File Photo)

The AAP government’s request for a breather for students from class 10 board exams shows the “poor standard” of Delhi’s education infrastructure, said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. The Delhi government has sought a two-year relief for school students before making class 10 boards compulsory, saying that they were not prepared for the “tough test”.

“The ruling AAP had been demanding CBSE to reintroduce board exams for Class X students, but now when it has decided to switch back to it, Manish Sisodia reportedly wants exemption for students of Delhi government schools,” Tiwari said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced that the class 10 boards have been made mandatory for the next academic session. This decision came after the process of optional tests and automatic promotion were criticised to be lowering the education level of the students.

Also read | Need two years to adjust for compulsory class 10 boards: Delhi government to CBSE

Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed in his budget speeches that the Delhi government has the highest budgetary provision for education.

“He (Manish Sisodia) is trying to delay introduction of Board exams for two years so that the AAP government completes its term,” Tiwari said. He added that the “hollowness” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claims of Delhi having the best educational infrastructure will be revealed when the board examinations are brought back.

For more stories on Delhi education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd