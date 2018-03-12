BPUT results 2017-18 to release today at bputexam.in, website down

BPUT results: Login to your profile by entering your username and password. BPUT results: Login to your profile by entering your username and password.

BPUT results: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) will release the odd semester examination 2017-18 first phase result today on the official website – bputexam.in. On a notice posted on the official website, the results for the odd semester examination 2017-18 first phase will be available after 5 pm. For now, the result link is not opening as of now.

BPUT results 2017-18, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official examination website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) that is mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, login to your profile by entering your username and password.

Step 3: Your result will be displayed

Step 4: Take a printout for further reference

As per a TOI report, the BPUT officials have decided to release results of the semester examination after the completion of the evaluation process within 40 day. They are planning to print the photographs of examinees on the answer sheets along with their roll numbers and names. With this security measure, the exam authority will be able to bring down instances of proxy students appearing for the examination.

