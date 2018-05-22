BPSSC recruitment 2018: 126 posts for graduates, know how to apply at bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC recruitment 2018: Interested candidates should apply before June 30, 2018 from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. BPSSC recruitment 2018: Interested candidates should apply before June 30, 2018 from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC recruitment 2018: Bihar police sub-ordinate Service Commission has announced the recruitment for the post of Excise sub-Inspector in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department. The application process begins today, i.e. Tuesday, 22-05-2018. Interested candidates should apply before June 30, 2018 from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment process will be conducted to fill up vacancies in 126 posts.

BPSSC recruitment 2018: vacancy details

Total number of posts: 126

Age Limit: Men

For General: Candidates must not be less than 20 years of age and not more than 37 years.

For OBC: Candidates must not be less than 20 years of age and not more than 40 years.

For SC/ST: candidates must not be less than 20 years of age and not more than 42 years.

Age Limit: Women

For General and OBC: Candidates must not be less than 20 years of age and not more than 40 years of age.

For SC/ST: candidates must not be less than 20 years of age and not more than 42 years of age.

Pay scale:

The eligible candidate will be receiving a monthly pay of Rs.9300-Rs.34800 with a grade pay of Rs.4200 per month.

Application fee:

General/UR/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 700 and SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs. 400 through online mode using net-banking/credit or Debit Card.

Scheduled Caste (Male/Female): 12 Posts

Scheduled Caste (Female): 08 Posts

Scheduled Tribes (Male/Female): 1 Post

EBC (Male/Female): 13 Posts

EBC (Female): 10 Posts

Backward Class (Male/Female): 10 Posts

Backward Class (Female): 05 Posts

Backward Class Women (3%): 04 Posts

Gen/Scheduled (Male/Female): 42 Posts

Gen/Scheduled (Female): 21 Posts.

BPSSC recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the post you are applying.

Step 3: Go through the steps shown on your computer screen.

Step 4: Save and print your application form for further use.

Eligibility criteria- Men

The applicant must be graduate.

The unreserved candidates should be minimum 165 cm in height whereas

candidates with the reservation should be of 160 cm in height.

Eligibility criteria- women

The applicant must be graduate.

The candidates should be minimum 160cm in height and 48 kgs in weight.

Selection procedure:

The candidates who apply for these posts will be selected on the basis of the

written test and skill test.

Important dates:

Starting date of online application: May 22, 2018

Last date of online application: June 30, 2018.

