Boycott compulsory attendance diktat, asks JNU students’ union

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has asked students to “boycott” the administration’s decision to make attendance mandatory for all its regular students, including research scholars, when the university reopens on Monday. The union said it will not sign attendance registers.

While the administration had said that the decision was taken in an Academic Council (AC) meeting, both JNUSU and JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) representatives claimed no such decision was taken. The union will meet the vice-chancellor Monday to submit a memorandum signed by 2,500 students, asking for the decision to be revoked. JNUSU president Geeta Kumari said, “The signatures will be submitted at the V-C’s office Monday… each of us must ensure total boycott.

The JNUTA, too, will hold a general body meeting on Wednesday to decide the next course of action.

