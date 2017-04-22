BORI scholar appointed Indian Studies chair at Israeli varsity

Shrikant Bahulkar Shrikant Bahulkar

Senior Vedic and Buddhist studies scholar from the Pune, Shrikant Bahulkar, associated with the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI), has been selected to teach Vedic studies to post-graduate students of Israel’s Tel Aviv University.

Bahulkar happens to be the first visiting scholar from Maharashtra to be appointed the chair for Indian Studies, established by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), functioning autonomously under the Ministry of External Affairs.

His main responsibility will be conducting courses at the university as part of a short-term course during the semester spanning April to June this year. Vedic texts and ancient scriptures will be among the many topics during the teaching course. Bahulkar will also address two public lectures on the subject, organised by the university.

“It is a great opportunity to represent Indian culture abroad and I hope there is a better sharing and exchange of knowledge between the two countries, particularly for BORI and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU),” said Bahulkar, who is leaving for Israel on Sunday.

