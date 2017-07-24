‘Books for a Purpose’ drive for Class IX and X students from weaker sections

Sarjan Charity Foundation, in association with ‘With Love For You Charitable Foundation’, has started a unique campaign ‘Books for a Purpose’ for students of Class IX and X in rural areas. The project — ‘Books for a Purpose’ — is being executed in two phases. As part of the initiative, 25,000 books have been distributed among 2,500 children from the economically weaker sections of the society.

The books have been distributed in 20 schools from 15 villages in and around Saswad, Junnar, Boregaon, Satara, Beed and Pune. These include books on subjects such as Maths, Science, Geography, Marathi, History, which are part of the syllabus. Naresh Surana, trustee, Sarjan Charity Foundation, Hong Kong, and Neha Pawar, trustee, With love for you Charitable Foundation, recently made the announcement during an event. “We are committed to making this project an annual affair,” said Neha Pawar.

Surana added that the two organisations had teamed up in December 2016 and started the background work for this project. About 100 volunteers are helping execute this project. The project team in Maharashtra is headed by Pawar and Neelima Ladkat.

Pawar said the percentage of dropouts in rural areas is still high and the project aims at bringing the figures down. “Our aim is that nobody should drop out or stay away from school and education, due to want of books. Therefore, we will make this an annual project and increase its scope in future,” said Surana.

