Boards: Many Gujarat teachers found errant in checking papers

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has found that nearly 8,000 teachers had slipped up while evaluating Class X and Class XII Board examination answer-sheets. In most cases, top Board officials said, the errors related to wrong summation of marks. These are teachers from different government, grant-in-aid and private schools from across the state who are appointed as evaluators and remunerated for their work.

According to officials, the number of teachers who slipped thus could be more, as the GSHSEB has shortlisted only those who erred by more than 10 marks. “Although candidates (students) are not at a loss, since the error was detected well in time during the second round of verification of totalling, it certainly is a huge loss of time, resources and energy,” GSHSEB chairman A J Shah said. “If these unjustified mistakes were not made by evaluators, results could have been advanced, and resources utilised in other productive tasks.”

So what were the kinds of errors spotted in evaluation? In some cases, whole or parts of answers were not evaluated, while in some others duplication of answers and awarding marks were completely ignored. Marks were wrongly entered, and finally they were wrongly calculated, according to officials. “A move to call all such teachers for a hearing is expected to bring about a change in the attitude of these teachers,” GSHSEB’s Class X examination secretary B S Panchal said. Besides, he said, there is “no parameter to identify whether these mistakes are intentional or unintentional”.

Shah said the Board has prepared a schedule, and from this week will start hearing 100 such teachers each day to verify whether there are any repeat offenders among them.

