Board to set up helpline for SSC, HSC students

With barely three days to go before the higher secondary certificate (HSC) exam and a fortnight before the secondary school certificate (SSC) exam, many students have started getting nervous. To help students cope with confusion and fear, and to clear doubts pertaining to the timetable, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced a few helpline numbers.

A group of education experts and counsellors will respond to the students’ calls between 8 am to 8 pm during the exam period. The HSC exam starts on February 28 and SSC exam starts on March 7.

“During examinations, many students start having negative thoughts or suffer from stress… This service has been launched to ensure that if students have any doubts about the exam or need to speak to someone about it, they can call on this number. However, students and their parents are requested to refrain from calling the helpline to inquire about the exam centre, seating arrangement etc,” stated a press note from MSBSHSE.

The service is available for students and their parents in all nine divisions, i.e. Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Konkan and Latur.

The counselling service will be available only during the examination period.

Students to note

Helpline numbers for HSC/SSC students: Between 8 am to 8pm

9922453235, 9763667416, 9665192156, 9403358998, 8087800155, 9422053391, 9960760114, 9890054598, 9923800937, 9881849042