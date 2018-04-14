Board results 2018: Click on these websites to avail results

Board results 2018: Keep a tab on the official websites, as most of the boards will declare the results in the next month, May Board results 2018: Keep a tab on the official websites, as most of the boards will declare the results in the next month, May

As the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana board have declared their results, the other state, central boards will declare the results soon, in the month of May and June. The candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites or other websites. The results can also be availed via sms or phone.

The CBSE, ICSE, Haryana, West Bengal board, Bihar board, Rajasthan board may announce the results next month. The Haryana board is likely to announce the results on May 20.

The Telangana first and the second year results are available and students of both general and vocational courses have to keep their hall tickets ready to check their marks. The candiadates can get their results through official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in or via sms also.

Follow the steps to get to know the results via sms

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2018 – Inter II Year

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

Board results 2018: List of official websites to avail the results

CBSE Results 2018

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) went with a huge controversy of paper leak. The class 10 mathematics paper and class 12 economics paper were allegedly leaked which lead to arrests of several people.

The class 12 examination concluded on April 13, while the class 10 examination was concluded on April 5. Last year, the board declared the results in the first week of June. Following the trend, the candidates can check the results by visiting the official website, cbse.nic.in. Apart from it, the candidates can check the results through indiaresults.com, examresults.net, examresults.nic.in.

ICSE/ ISC Results 2018

The results will be available on the official website, cisce.org. The board may declare the results in the month of May, following the previous year trend. Last year, the result of ICSE examination was declared on May 29, and 98.50 per cent students cleared the examinations with good marks. A total of 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE examinations last year. The results for ISC examination was declared on May 29 and the overall pass percentage was 96.47.

Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2018

The Uttar Pradesh board may announce the results of class 10, 12 examinations in the month of June. Last year, the board announced the class 10 results on June 9. The candidates can check the results through the websites, http://www.upresults.nic.in, http://www.upmsp.edu. The results will also be available at examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Rajasthan Board Results 2018

The Rajasthan board will declare the results of class 10, 12 examinations in the month of May, following the trend of previous years. Last year, the class 12 result was declared on May 15, and around 90.36 per cent science students and 90.88 per cent commerce students cleared the examinations with flying colours.

The results will be available on the official website, rajeduboard.gov.in. Apart from it, the candidates can check the results through examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Bihar Board Results 2018

This year, over 17 lakh candidates had appeared for Bihar class 10 board examinations, and around 112,07,986 students appeared for the class 12 exams across the state. The board also expelled nearly 1000 students for cheating in the class 12 examinations.

Last year, class 10 result was declared in mid-June, and class 12 result on May 30. The candidates can check the results through biharboard.ac.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Assam Class 10, 12 Results 2018

The results of class 10, class 12 will be available on the official website, sebaonline.org. Apart from it, the candidates can check the results by visiting the official websites, examresults.com, examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

West Bengal Board Results 2018

The board will announce the results on the official website, wbbse.org. Websites like, examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, wbresults,nic,in, banglarmukh.com, examresults.net/wb. This year, around 11,02,921 students had appeared for the class 10 examinations. Last year, the class 10 result was announced on May 27, while the class 12 result was announced on May 30.

Tripura Board results 2018

Following the earlier trend, the board is likely to announce the results in the month of June. The results will be available at tripuraresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the candidates can check the results through examresults.net, indiaresults.com, examresults.nic.in, tbse,in, tripura.nic.in. The candidates can check the results over phone, by dialing BSNL number 7738299899, 54242, or through SMS.

Manipur Class 10, 12 results 2018

The candidates can check the results through the official website bsem.nic.in. Last year, the class 10 result was declared on June 3, and the class 12 result was declared on May 24. Aside the official websites, the results will be available on other sites like, examresults.net, examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Mizoram board results 2018

The results will be available at mbse.edu.in. Apart from it, exaresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, will host the results. Last year, the class 10 result was declared on May 11.

Board results 2018: The results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com, examresults.nic.in

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Results

Following the earlier trend, the results are likely to be declared in the last week of May or the first week of June. The candidates can check the results through the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in. They can also avail the results through, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, examresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Board Results 2018: How to avail

On the result day, the candidates can avail the results through the official website, dge1.tn.nic.in. They can also get their results via SMS or over phone.

Punjab Board Results 2018

The results can be declared in the first or last week of May. The results will be available at pseb.ac.in. Last year, the Punjab board witnessed a poor performance as the pass percetage dropped significantly. The class 10 board recorded a pass percentage of 57.5. Apart from the official website, pseb.ac.in, the results will be available at examresults.net, examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

Odisha Class 10, 12 Results

The results will be available on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in, including other websites. The board may announce the results in the last week of May.

Madhya Pradesh Board Results at mpbse,nic.in

The candidates who have appeared for the class 10, 12 examinations can check the results through the official website, mpbse.nic.in. The board is likely to announce the results in the next month. All the students who have appeared for the examinations can visit the sites like examresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, and other recognised websites.

Kerala Board Results 2018

When the results are going to be declared in the next month, the candidates can avail it through the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in. The candidates can also check the results through other websites.

Karnataka Board Results 2018

Next month, when the results will be declared, the candidates will be in search for websites to know their results. The results will be available at kseeb.kar,nic.in. The candidates may also avail their results through private result sites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com, among others. The candidates can also avail the results through sms or via phone.

Jammu and Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10, 12 results 2018

The candidates can avail the results through the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in. The board is likely to announce the results in the first or third week of May.



Himachal Pradesh Board results 2018

The candidates can get their results through the official website, hpbose.org.

Haryana Board Results 2018

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 on May 20. The exams commenced in March and ended by April 4. Nearly 8.25 lakh students appeared for the exam, of which 3.83 lakh were from class 10 while 2.46 lakh from class 10. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of open school appeared this time for the exam, while 77,586 class 12 students gave exam in March-April. The results will be available at bseh.org.in, including other websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in

Gujarat Class 10, 12 Results 2018

The candidates can avail the results from the official website, gseb.org.

Chattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results 2018

The results will be available at cgbse.nic.in

Goa Class 10, 12 Results

The candidates can get the results through the official website, gbshse.gov.in

Meghalaya Board Results

The candidates are advised to check, mbose.in to get their results.

Maharashtra Board Results 2018

The candidates can get the results through the official website, mahahsscboard.in

Apart from the official websites, the candidates can avail their results via result sites like, examresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, among others.

