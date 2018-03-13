Board Exams Paper leak reported, police probe

As per the rules, no photocopy machine in the examination centre should be on and the internet should not be working. As per the rules, no photocopy machine in the examination centre should be on and the internet should not be working.

Police in Dahod file a complaint of an alleged paper leak in the Class X state board exams that began on Monday. Reports of discrepancy at Dahod’s M and P High School was reported to the District Collector, 15 minutes after the exam started.

“The sealed question papers of Class X Gujarati language reached the examination centre at 9.15 am and were opened at 9.50 for the exam to start at 10… On reaching the school, the team noticed a photocopy machine in running condition and some paper pieces on the floor along with a Gujarati language textbook,” said A J Shah, chairman, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). As per the rules, no photocopy machine in the examination centre should be on and the internet should not be working.

“Since the Collector is investigating the paper leak case, we have ordered the DEO to change the centre’s coordinator,” Shah added. Meanwhile, 10 cases of cheating, including three cases of dummy candidates and one case of mobile phone being seized from an examination centre were reported from across the state.

