BMS paper leak: Mumbai University makes it must for students to sit through first hour

Four days after a question paper leak was reported in the BMS examination, the University of Mumbai has decided to not allow candidates out of the hall in the first hour of the examination.

A circular issued by the university has made it mandatory for students to sit through the first hour, to curb question paper leaks. Earlier, students were allowed to leave the examination hall at any time they wanted.

The decision comes in the light of the recent question paper leak. On Thursday last week, a student in an Andheri College was found in possession of a copy of the BMS question paper on her mobile phone. An FIR was registered at the Amboli police station and 10 persons, including a technician attached to a college and some students, were Friday arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak.

