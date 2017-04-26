BMC warns schools against commercial activities

The education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned schools against commercial activities on campus such as selling books and uniforms. The civic body, in a recent circular, threatened strict action against schools that violate a 2004 government resolution prohibiting schools from making it compulsory to buy uniforms from a particular vendor.

The deputy education officer of BMC on Friday issued a circular to both private and aided schools to end the practice of selling books or forcing parents to buy books from certain vendors.

The circular addresses several complaints received from parents over the past one year about schools forcing parents to buy books from either stalls set up within the campus or from particular vendors.

Last month, the Bombay Booksellers’ and Publisher’s Association had also raised the issue with the state education department through a letter.

The BMC’s decision follows a CBSE circular asking schools to refrain from endorsing private publishers and to refer to only NCERT books.

