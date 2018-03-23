BITSAT 2018: Online slot booking begins, check how to apply

BITSAT 2018: The slot booking for all those candidates who have registered for BITSAT 2018 has started. BITSAT 2018: The slot booking for all those candidates who have registered for BITSAT 2018 has started.

BITSAT 2018: The slot booking for all those candidates who have registered for BITSAT 2018 has started. BITSAT is a computer based online test for admissions to integrated first degree programmes of BITS Pilani campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. Registered candidates are required to reserve the test date and slot on a first come first serve basis before 5 pm on April 5 at bitsadmission.com. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 31. Also, first rank holders of all the central and state boards in India, for the year 2018, will be given direct admission to the programme of their choice, irrespective of their BITSAT 2018 score.

BITSAT 2018 slot booking, steps to register

Step 1: Log on to the official website bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the link for slot booking

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number, gender, date of birth and email ID.

Step 4: Click on proceed and book the slot

BITSAT 2018 paper pattern: The paper will be based on objective-type multiple choice questions. The three hour duration computer-based engineering entrance exam will consist of four sections/parts. Each section will have questions from different subjects such as physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning and mathematics. The question paper will consist of questions in the above mentioned subjects taught to students as part of their class 12 syllabus.

No requests for change of test centers will be entertained. After you have reserved the test date and time, the hall ticket with detailed instructions will be available for downloading from April 12 to May 10.

