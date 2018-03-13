BITSAT 2018: Registration ends today, apply at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2018: It is a computer based online test for admissions to integrated first degree programmes of BITS, Pilani at Pilani campus, K. K. Birla Goa campus and Hyderabad campus. It is a computer based online test for admissions to integrated first degree programmes of BITS, Pilani at Pilani campus, K. K. Birla Goa campus and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2018 registration: The registration process for BITSAT (BITS Admission Test) will be ending today, on March 13. It is a computer based online test for admissions to integrated first degree programmes of BITS, Pilani at Pilani campus, K. K. Birla Goa campus and Hyderabad campus. All those aspirant who have not applied yet are required to do so before 5 pm at the official website – bitsadmission.com. The exam will be held from May 16 to May 31, 2018. Admissions will be made purely on merit.

Also, first rank holders of all the central and state boards in India, for the year 2018, will be given direct admission to the programme of their choice, irrespective of their BITSAT 2018 score.

BITSAT 2018 eligibility

For all programmes: Aspirants should have passed the class 12 examination or equivalent from a recognised board or its equivalent with physics, chemistry, and mathematics and should possess adequate proficiency in English.

B Pharm(Hons): Students should have passed the 10+2 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. Moreover, candidates with PCM may also apply for Pharmacy program.

BITSAT 2018 paper pattern: The paper will be based on objective-type multiple choice questions. The three hour duration computer-based engineering entrance exam will consist of four sections/parts. Each section will have questions from different subjects such as physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning and mathematics.

The question paper will consist of questions in the above mentioned subjects taught to students as part of their class 12 syllabus.

Application fees BITSAT 2018: For male candidates, the fees is is Rs 2,950 and Rs 2450 for female candidates. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a test center the application fee for both male and female is US $70 (or Indian Rs. 4500).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd