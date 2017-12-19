BITSAT 2018: Application process begins, check exam dates here

BITSAT 2018: The paper will be based on objective-type multiple choice questions BITSAT 2018: The paper will be based on objective-type multiple choice questions

BITSAT 2018: The application process of Birla Institute of Technology and Science Aptitude Test (BITSAT) has started at the official website — bitsadmission.com. Students who wish to secure a seat in Integrated First degree programmes including BE, Pharma and MSc programmes in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) can apply from today. The exam will be held from May 16 to May 31, 2018.

The completed application form with the required application fee has to be submitted online at the BITS admission site on or before 5 pm on June 18, 2018.

Every year, BITSAT conducts the online test and successful students get admission at BITS campuses located at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Application fees BITSAT 2018: For male candidates, the fees is is Rs 2,950 and Rs 2450 for female candidates. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a test center the application fee for both male and female is US $70 (or Indian Rs. 4500).

BITSAT 2018 eligibility

Aspirants should have passed the class 12 examination or equivalent level from a recognised board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

B.Pharm(Hons.):

Students should have passed the 10+2 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. Moreover, candidates with PCM may also apply for Pharmacy program.

BITSAT 2018 paper pattern: The paper will be based on objective-type multiple choice questions. The three hour duration computer-based engineering entrance exam will consist of four sections/parts.

Each section will have questions from different subjects such as physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning and mathematics.

The question paper will consist of questions in the above mentioned subjects taught to students as part of their class 12 syllabus.

