BITSAT 2018 admit card released, download begins at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2018: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science has released the admit cards for BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) 2018 on the official website, today, April 12. The candidates can now download the admit card from the official website, bitsadmission.com. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 31, 2018 for admissions to various Integrated First Degree Programmes of Engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

The BITSAT 2018 will be conducted according to NCERT syllabus for 11th and 12th class. Candidates may refer to the NCERT textbooks for the contents.

Steps to download BITSAT 2018 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download the BITSAT-2017 Hall ticket and Instructions’

Step 3: Submit the details like the application number, gender, date of birth, email id

Step 4: The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save it and take a printout to carry it in the exam hall.

BITSAT 2018: Exam pattern

The entrance examination will be of three-hour and will consists of four parts: Part I : Physics – 40 marks Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks.

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

If a candidate answers all the 150 questions (without skipping any question), the candidate will have an option of attempting 12 (twelve) extra questions, if there is still time left. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology only; four questions from each part. Further, once the candidate has opted for extra questions, he/she cannot go back for correction of any of the earlier answered 150 questions.

BITSAT 2018: Score report

At the completion of the test, the computer will announce the result to the candidate in terms of number of total correct answers and wrong answers, with the score. The candidate can also check his or her score report at the BITS admission website on the next day of his or her test date.

Merit List for Admission:

The first merit list will be announced on June 20, 2018. The interested candidates need to submit admission application with class 12 marks at centres of Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad from May 1 to June 20, 2018.

BITSAT 2018: Examination centres

The examinations will be conducted at vrious centres across the country. Outside India, the examinations will be conducted at Dubai campus of BITS. For details, please visit the official website.

BITSAT 2018: Important dates

Availability of Hall Tickets/ Admit Card : 12th April – 10th May 2018

BITSAT Online examinations : 16th May – 31st May 2018

Apply for admission with 12th marks and preferences : 1st May – 18th June 2018

Admit list and Wait list announcement : 20th June 2018

About BITSAT

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering, B.Pharm courses at various institutes of BITS across the country.

