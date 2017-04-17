BITSAT 2017 admit card released, download from bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2017: The Board toppers will get direct admission BITSAT 2017: The Board toppers will get direct admission

BITSAT: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science has released the admit cards of BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) 2017 on the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 30, 2017 for admissions to various Integrated First Degree Programmes of Engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2017 exam pattern:

The entrance examination will be of a total three-hour and will consists of four parts:

Part I : Physics – 40 marks

Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks

Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks

Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

Download BITSAT 2017 admit card

Visit the official website

Click on the link ‘Download the BITSAT-2017 Hall ticket and Instructions’

Submit the details like the application number, gender, date of birth, email id

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Save it and take a printout to carry it in the exam hall.

The meritorious students who hold first rank of all the central and state boards for 2017 will be given direct admission to the programme of their choice, irrespective of their BITSAT-2017 score as per the eligibility criteria

mentioned above.

