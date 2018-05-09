BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus students protest against fee hike

Students of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) staged a protest against the fee hike. (Source: ANI Twitter) Students of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) staged a protest against the fee hike. (Source: ANI Twitter)

A section of students of BITS Pilani campus are on a protest for the past three days against the hike in fee for coming academic year. The students are taking out protest marches within the campus alleging that the management had increased the fees by nearly 17 per cent against the normal hike of 15 per cent. The fee has been hiked for freshers from the coming academic year, a student said on May 8. The students were also staging protest in front of the residence of the campus director, he said.

“With this kind of fee hike, we will be forced to take a second loan to complete the course.The fee in our institutions is higher than that is collected in other institutions such as IITs and NITs,” the second year B.Tech student said.

A senior official of the institution said the Vice Chancellor of BITS-Pilani was seized of the matter and the Central Committee will decide on the fee hike. The fee hike will be in the range of 15 per cent and students were aware of it, he told PTI.

“This is purely an internal issue. Some students feel that the fee hike is bit more. The issue has gone to the notice of our Vice Chancellor. We expect within one week the issue will be resolved,” the official said.

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, is an all-India Institute for higher education.

