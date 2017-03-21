BITSAT 2017: Slot booking process begins, check details here

BITSAT 2017: Once the slots have been booked and the date and time has been set, candidates cannot request any changes. BITSAT 2017: Once the slots have been booked and the date and time has been set, candidates cannot request any changes.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, has begun the slot booking process for BITSAT 2017. Candidates appearing for this entrance can book their slots for the test date and time from the official BITS Pilani website.

The institute has also notified that the hall ticket will only be available from April 15 to May 10, 2017. The hall tickets will contain detailed instructions along with the test date and time and can be downloaded from the website during the above mentioned period.

Candidates have been instructed to reserve their test dates and time before 5 pm on April 5, 2017. The reservations will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. No request for changes of exam centres will be entertained. Once the slots have been booked and the date and time has been set, candidates cannot request any changes.

Steps to book BITSAT 2017 slot:

– Go to the official website for BITS Pilani (bits-pilani.ac.in).

– Scroll over the “Quick links” tab and click on “BITSAT”

– You will be taken to the admissions site for BITS.

– Click on the link provided in the notification that says “BITSAT 2017 Slot booking is now enabled on a first come first serve basis. Click here to reserve your slot (Test date and time).”

– Enter your application number, gender, date of birth and email ID.

– Click on proceed.

