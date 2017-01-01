BISAG education channels to adopt two-way interactive mode

Apart from interactive audio-visual platforms, there are also attempts to come up with interactive boards for e-content lessons on BISAG channels. (Source: Express) Apart from interactive audio-visual platforms, there are also attempts to come up with interactive boards for e-content lessons on BISAG channels. (Source: Express)

TAKING A cue from various education applications used by private schools these days, the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG) is all set to introduce a two-way interactive mobile-based platform, along with other interactive media, for parents and students where they can share their queries and feedback in real time.

The pilot project, will be launched by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the nodal agency in 10 government schools of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad villages, after Uttarayan vacations (January 15). After the trials, it is expected to take off across the state within six months.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

At present, the education platform provided by BISAG through 13 dedicated education channels is only one-way, that too only audio-based. For instance, students or teachers can only raise their queries by calling the toll-free numbers at the end of the session. This will be replaced with real-time video calling.

“With this, BISAG wants to take education e-content a step ahead from one-way to two-way visual interactive platform. All the technical detailing has been completed along with experiments to assess its feasibility. Various options of the platform, including WhatsApp, Skype, VSL and others, have been offered to SSA,” said BISAG director T P Singh.

“Among 10 schools that have been shortlisted for the trials are seven from Gandhinagar district and three from Ahmedabad areas, including Mansa, Kalol and Pethapur. The attempt is to bridge the rural-urban divide and provide state-of-the-art education to interior areas by exposing them to the advanced technological platforms available. This will not be restricted to students but parents too can share their queries using this platform,” says SSA state project director Mahesh Singh.

Apart from interactive audio-visual platforms, there are also attempts to come up with interactive boards for e-content lessons on BISAG channels. “Also, the education department has contacted the CSR authority that can help to provide tablets to government schools,” added Mahesh Singh.

Already trying to overcome the issue of lack of awareness about education channels, BISAG education channels also started in order to address lack of trained and qualified teachers in government schools by giving an opportunity to students to take lectures prepared by best of subject experts from all spheres, serving or retired, government or private is now trying to generate interest among the target audience (students).

BISAG cashes in on IT

Taking the maximum use of IT and social networking websites, the e-content lessons that are telecast on 13 education channels have been uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday. “To begin with, some of the Class V lessons have been uploaded on the video-sharing website. This will be followed by more content in the coming days. From taking lessons from classrooms to homes, now students can watch these anytime of the day and not restricted to the BISAG schedule,” said SSA state project director Mahesh Singh.