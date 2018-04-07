Bill passed by Assam Assembly to regulate fees of private schools

Defaulters will be slapped with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and their registration will also be withdrawn. (Representational image) Defaulters will be slapped with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and their registration will also be withdrawn. (Representational image)

A bill has been passed by the Assam Assembly, unanimously, in order to regulate fees of private schools. Defaulters will be slapped with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and their registration will also be withdrawn. After a brief discussion over some amendments brought in by opposition MLAs, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami announced the passage of the The Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2018 in the House.

The bill demands the government to set up one or more fee regulatory committees to determine the fee structure

for any standard or course of study in any non-government schools imparting education in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary level. The committee will also have a chartered accountant, a civil engineer, a representative of the private institutes and an academician as members.

The role of the committee will be to recommend maximum limits of fees to be charged by different categories of non-government educational institutions, every year before starting of the academic session. As per the bill, that the government will also form a fee revision committee to revise the orders already passed by the fee regulatory committee.

Regarding violations, the bill said, in addition to refund twice the amount of fee to the parents of the students, the institute management shall pay a fine up to Rs five lakh for first contravention and up to Rs 10 lakh for the second contravention. In case of third and subsequent contraventions, the registration or affiliation or NOC will be cancelled by the authorities on the recommendation of the committee.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd