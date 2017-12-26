Bihar’s 98-year-old awarded with MA Economics degree

Vaishya was so determined to get a postgraduate degree that he sat for a three-hour MA first year examination in 2016. Vaishya was so determined to get a postgraduate degree that he sat for a three-hour MA first year examination in 2016.

Bihar: Remember 98-year-old Raj Kumar Vaishya who completed MA (economics) examination from Patna’s Nalanda Open University in September? After achieving his long cherished dream, he has finally been awarded with a post graduate degree from the university today. On being asked what message he has for the young generation, he said, ‘always keep trying.’ Vaishya, who graduated in 1938, passed with a second division.

Earlier this year, he was also recognised by the Limca Book of Records as the oldest man to apply for a postgraduate degree.

Earlier this year, he was also recognised by the Limca Book of Records as the oldest man to apply for a postgraduate degree.

“Finally, I have fulfilled my long cherished dream. Now I am a postgraduate. I decided to prove two years ago that even at this age, one can fulfil their dreams and achieve anything. I am an example,” he said three months back when his result was declared.

He had said that he has been trying to send a message to the youth that defeat should never be accepted.

“I want to tell them not to get upset and depressed. ‘Mauka aur avsar har wakt rehta hai, kewal khud pe vishwas hona chahiye’ (There will always be opportunities for those who believe in themselves),” he said.

Admitting that it was not easy to follow the routine of a student at his age, he said: “It was really difficult for me to wake up early to prepare for the exams.”

According to NOU officials, Vaishya was so determined to get a postgraduate degree that he sat for a three-hour MA first year examination in 2016 and the final year exam in 2017 along with students younger than his grandchildren. He wrote in English and used nearly two dozen sheets in each exam.

Vaishya has set an example for millions of people, who use age as an excuse to give up on their dreams.

Vaishya lives with his son Santosh Kumar in Rajendra Nagar Colony, a posh society in Patna. He has been living here for almost a decade after his wife’s death. He lived with his wife earlier in Bareilly and shifted to Patna because there was no one to look after him.

