Why Bihar Board toppers are not always happy?

Bihar Board class 10 results have been announced today after a delay of over two weeks. The reason for postponement was that BSEB wanted to ensure that this year, all toppers should be genuine. However, when class 12 results were out, a candidate Ganesh Kumar from arts stream was booked for fraud. The board cancelled his result with immediate effect as he used fake age certificates to sit for the exam.

The amusing part was, just like last year’s toppers, he too struggled in explaining what are ‘sur’, ‘taal’ and ‘matra’, considered the basics of music.

The Bihar Board topper scam was highlighted last year when a news channel went to meet the arts topper Ruby Rai. In her interview, she pronounced political science as ‘prodigal science’ and said the subject is related to cooking. Similarly the science topper Saurabh Shrestha was unable to answer basic questions.

This case was picked up by all the mediahouses and soon it grabbed the attention of the nation. After probe, it was found that Ruby’s uncle Bachcha Rai, who was Vishnu Roy College’s principal is behind the scam.

Therefore, the Bihar Board has been paid immaculate attention to class 10 result and have done physical verification of the toppers.

This year’s Bihar Board class 10 exam topper is Prem Kumar of Lakhisarai Government school. He scored 93 per cent while the second position is bagged by Simultala Residential School’s Bhavya Kumari who scored 92.8 per cent. The third rank holder is Harshita Kumari with 92 per cent.

